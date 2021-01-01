“The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region have completed the investigation of a criminal case against two local residents. They are accused of committing armed robberies.

The investigation found that the first attack was committed by the man who had been repeatedly tried earlier, a few days after his release from prison. Threatening the seller with a hammer, he smashed the window of a pawn shop on Stachek Avenue and stole an antique gold cigarette case worth 400,000 rubles.

A month later, the offender committed a robbery in a jewelry salon in the city of Nikolskoye of the Tosnensky District of the Leningrad Region, and a few days later - in the cellular phone store on Nauki Avenue in St. Petersburg.

The defendant involved in the fourth attack his acquaintance. The object of criminal interest was a jewelry store in one of the shopping malls of the city of Vsevolozhsk. Under the threat of using a hunting carbine, they stole precious metal products worth more than eight million rubles. After that, two more shops were raided: in the Novgorod Region and in the town of Lomonosov, the Leningrad Region.

During the latest attack, officers of the police and the Rosgvardia detained the offenders red-handed. They have been charged in absentia with committing crimes stipulated by Article 162 and Article 222 of the RF Criminal Code. The total damage from the committed robberies exceeded 14 million rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Petrodvortsovy District Court of the city of St. Petersburg for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

