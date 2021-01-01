Twelve teams of technical faculties of the V.Y. Kikot Moscow University of the Russian MIA, the Krasnodar University and the Voronezh Institute of the Russian MIA will take part in the technical competition “Artificial Intelligence in the Service of the Police”. The teams included software developers, planners, testers and designers.

The first-ever hackathon in the MIA history was organized by the federal government agency “The Main Information and Analysis Center of the Russian MIA”. The main goal is to increase the efficiency of the operational and service activities of the departments of the Ministry through the use of the latest digital transformation technologies, as well as to identify gifted students of educational institutions of the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Within a month, in a remote format, cadets and trainees will develop projects of an automated information system that uses artificial intelligence technology to solve operational and service tasks related to crime prevention and solving.

The results of the contest will be summed up at the Academy of Management of the Russian MIA at the inter-agency scientific and practical conference “Artificial Intelligence in the Service of the Police”.