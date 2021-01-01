A resident of one of the neighboring countries applied to the duty-unit of the Nemchinovsky police division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District with a statement about the theft of a wristwatch of an elite brand. The damage amounted to more than 360 thousand rubles.

The operativists found that at one of the car-wash points in the Zarechye settlement, the offender stole a watch from a foreign car. As a result of operational-search measures, police officers on suspicion of committing the crime detained and delivered to the police division a resident of Volgograd aged 24.

Based on this fact, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.