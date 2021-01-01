A resident of one of the neighboring countries applied to the duty-unit of the Nemchinovsky police division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District with a statement about the theft of a wristwatch of an elite brand. The damage amounted to more than 360 thousand rubles.
The operativists found that at one of the car-wash points in the Zarechye settlement, the offender stole a watch from a foreign car. A 24-year-old resident of Volgograd was detained and taken to the police station as a result of operational search activities on suspicion of committing a crime. As a result of operational-search measures, police officers on suspicion of committing the crime detained and delivered to the police division a resident of Volgograd aged 24.
Based on this fact, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.
With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.