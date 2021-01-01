Statistics on the state of crime in the Russian Federation in January-March 2021 show that the total number of crimes registered in the Russian Federation continues to decline. Compared to January-March 2020, their number decreased by 1.8%.

In the first quarter of the current year, there was registered a decrease in the number of acts of brigandage - by 19.3%, robberies - by 25.2%, the total number of thefts - by 5.9%, including burglaries - by 31.1% and theft of vehicles - by 41.2%.

Statistics confirm the effectiveness of preventive work carried out by units of the Russian MIA. The number of criminal offenses committed by minors and with their involvement decreased by 14.7% as compared to the first three months of 2020. In addition, 2.9% less of criminal acts were committed by persons under the influence of alcohol, 12.3% less crimes - by persons in the state of drug intoxication.

The level of security in public places is being increased. The number of unlawful acts committed on the streets, gardens, parks and squares has decreased by 14.7%. There were registered 39.9% less robberies, 21.6% - less thefts and 26.4% less acts of brigandage.

In the Russian Federation, in the first three months of 2021, the number of serious and especially serious crimes increased. The main factor of the growth of this indicator was the increase in the number of criminal acts of this category committed with the use of information and telecommunication technologies.

In the first quarter of this year, in the IT sector there were committed 33.7% more crimes than a year ago, including those committed with the use of the Internet - by 51.6% and with the use of mobile communication means - by 31.6%. In January-March 2020, the share of such acts was 19.9% of the total number of recorded crimes, and in the three months of this year it increased to 27.1%.

Thanks to the measures taken by the Russian MIA and interaction with other law enforcement agencies, the operational situation in all the constituent entities of the Russian Federation remains stable and controlled.