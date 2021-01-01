“Operatives of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, detained three citizens suspected of illegal banking activities.

According to available information, the offenders provided cashing services to legal and individuals interested in concealing their funds from the tax accounting. They transferred clients' money to controlled organizations as payment under fictitious contracts for the supply of goods or the provision of services that were not actually provided. According to operational data, in this way about 508.8 million rubles were withdrawn from the money turnover in the Russian Federation. The total amount of commissions received by the suspects amounted to at least 71.2 million rubles.

GA for Investigation of the MIA od Russia GA for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the searches more than 100 bank cards, mobile phones and computer equipment, money, as well as electronic information carriers of evidentiary value for the criminal case were found and seized.

Currently, with respect to the defendants a preventive measure has been selected in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.