“Today, officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Russian MIA, with the assistance of the Russian FPS, carried out the extradition from Spain of a citizen of the Russian Federation Aleksey German. He is charged of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It was found that the defendant in October 2017 for selfish motives colluded with another member of the group. The offenders distributed the roles and, acting according to a pre-conceived plan, made forged contracts for the supply of materials and equipment for the company totaling more than 7 million rubles. As it turned out, the funds were transferred to the account of a company that did not carry out any economic activity, and then stolen by the accomplices.

In January 2018, the GA for Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case against A. German. In December of the same year, he was announced wanted by Interpol on the initiative of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.