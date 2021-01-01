“The Investigative unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi has completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case against the leadership of a children's health camp. They are accused of large-scale fraud committed through abuse of their official position.

The investigation found that in 2018, the CEO of the company - the co-owner of the resort was officially notified by the local Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology and by the territorial division of Rospotrebnadzor about the need to stop the operation. One of the reasons was the absence of conditions for the provision of primary health care to children.

Despite this, the offenders decided to organize the sale of vouchers for the summer season of 2019. They were purchased by 51 people and two travel companies, who booked several dozen places. The defendants spent the money on their own needs. The total material damage from their actions exceeded 3 million rubles.

The offender is accused of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to them a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The investigation is currently completed. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Lazarevsky City Court of the city of Sochi for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.