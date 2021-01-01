Some Internet resources, as well as social networks and messengers, are distributing messages about planned unauthorized public events in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

We remind that restrictive measures to prevent the spread of the new coronaviral infection COVID-19 are still valid in the regions. In addition, in accordance with Article 8 of the Federal Law of June 19, 2004 No. 54-FZ “On Meetings, Rallies, Demonstrations, Processions and Picketing”, it is prohibited to hold public events in the areas immediately adjacent to the buildings of state authorities and emergency operational services.

The Russian MIA urges citizens to refrain from participating in unauthorized actions, as well as from visiting the squares and streets declared as their venues, at the time designated by the organizers. In the conditions of mass gathering of people the risk of coronavirus infection increases. In addition, provocations on the part of destructive persons aimed at disrupting public order are not excluded. Do not jeopardize your health and safety. Prevent your family and friends, especially minors, from participating in unauthorized actions.

Units of the MIA of Russia units and other law enforcement agencies will not allow destabilization of the situation and will take all necessary measures to maintain law and order in the regions of the country. Any aggressive actions of participants of uncoordinated public events, and, even more so, attempts to provoke clashes with law enforcement officers will be regarded as a threat to public safety and immediately suppressed. Offenders will be detained and brought to legal responsibility.