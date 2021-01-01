On the official website regulation.gov.ru in the Internet information and telecommunications network, the Russian MIA posted a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On the order and amount of payments for travel expenses to staff of internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, sent on official business trips outside the Russian Federation” (hereinafter - the draft).
The draft order was developed in accordance with part 1 of Article 3 of Federal Law No. 247-FZ dated July 19, 2011 “On Social Guarantees to Employees of the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Russian Federation and Amending Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation”.
The MIA of Russia proposes to systematize within the framework of a single act the approaches to payments for travel expenses implemented with regard to officers of internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, sent on business trips outside Russia, , also by bringing them in line with the provisions of the Russian Government Ordinance of October 13, 2008 No. 749 “On the peculiarities of sending employees on official business trips” and the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of July 18, 2005 No. 813 “On the order and procedure of sending federal civil servants on business trips”.
These decisions are aimed at improving the efficiency of the use of the budget funds of the Russian Federation.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.