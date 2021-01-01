On the official website regulation.gov.ru in the Internet information and telecommunications network, the Russian MIA posted a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On the order and amount of payments for travel expenses to staff of internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, sent on official business trips outside the Russian Federation” (hereinafter - the draft).

The draft order was developed in accordance with part 1 of Article 3 of Federal Law No. 247-FZ dated July 19, 2011 “On Social Guarantees to Employees of the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Russian Federation and Amending Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation”.

The MIA of Russia proposes to systematize within the framework of a single act the approaches to payments for travel expenses implemented with regard to officers of internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, sent on business trips outside Russia, , also by bringing them in line with the provisions of the Russian Government Ordinance of October 13, 2008 No. 749 “On the peculiarities of sending employees on official business trips” and the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of July 18, 2005 No. 813 “On the order and procedure of sending federal civil servants on business trips”.

These decisions are aimed at improving the efficiency of the use of the budget funds of the Russian Federation.