HR officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khorolsky District held a number of events dedicated to Veterans Day.

The week on the eve of the holiday began with a “Lesson of Remembrance” dedicated to officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khorolsky District. Ivan Gurbatov, Chairman of the Council of Veterans of Internal Affairs bodies, held a tour in the hall of fame, which is located in the building of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate. Ivan Mikhailovich told the young policemen about the history of the division and its employees, who had made a great contribution to law enforcement in the Khorolsky District.

Also, in the “Olymp” sports complex of the village of Khorol, at the end of the working day, a volleyball match between teams of veterans and active police officers was held. The lively match ended on a pleasant friendly note.

The pre-holiday week continued with a thematic speech of veterans to the officers of the Internal Affairs Division, who have been in service for less than one year. Veterans Evgeny Akimov and Valentina Grabovskaya had a conversation with the young generation of police officers as part of the “Serving Russia - Serving the law!” project. Yevgeny Valentinovich told about his uneasy path from an operative of criminal investigation department to the Chief of the MIA of Russia Division in the village of Yaroslavsky. Valentina Grabovskaya shared her life experience, telling about the difficulties of service and the fact that they can only be overcome by joint and coordinated work of all units. The young officers thanked the veterans for the meeting and promised to serve in the police with dignity.

The week ended with a solemn meeting of the leadership of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khorolsky District and veterans of the police division. Acting Chief of the Division Police Lt. Col. Sergei Bolshak congratulated the veterans on the upcoming holiday, thanked for help and support, wished them good health and well-being.