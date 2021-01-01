“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has drafted a federal law “On amending certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation on the issue of police participation in the inspection of organizations carrying out educational activities and implementing basic programs of professional training of drivers of vehicles of respective categories and subcategories”, which amend the Federal Law on Road Safety and the Federal Law “On Police”.

The bill proposes to give police officers the authority to participate in the inspections of driving schools carried out by the licensing authorities, as part of the verification of compliance with the training and material base requirements, which will be set by the Government of the Russian Federation.

To provide quality and full-fledged training of future drivers, driving schools should have and use in their activities an appropriate training and material base. For example, studying a theoretical course requires a training class with educational and visual aids, acquiring the initial skills of driving - a training vehicle and a closed area with marking equipment. In addition, there are requirements to driving schools for the availability of teachers with appropriate qualifications.

The driving school can start educational activities only after receiving the conclusion of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate on the compliance of the educational and material base with the established requirements. However, as practice shows, unscrupulous or “illegal” driving schools have a full set of the necessary equipment only at the time of its examination by the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate. Subsequently, after getting a valid conclusion, such driving schools are no longer interested in maintaining proper condition of the training and material base.

The future driver, trained in such a driving school, does not receive quality knowledge and skills, which in the future can have a negative impact on the safety of both the graduate and other road users.

To protect the interests of citizens and driving schools, which provide quality services of training drivers, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia provides a mechanism to monitor the compliance of driving schools with established requirements for the training and material base.

The initiative to assign such powers to the Russian MIA is supported by the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Education and the Federal Service for Educational Oversight.

Currently, the draft law is going through a procedure of the regulatory impact assessment on the Single Portal to post information on the development of draft legislation by the federal executive authorities and the results of their public discussion (regulation.gov.ru),” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.