“Investigators of the investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Central Federal District, together with officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), have suppressed the channel of smuggling tobacco products of Arab manufacturers to the Russian Federation territory.

According to investigators, a 42-year-old resident of Rostov-on-Don in cooperation with his accomplices transported unmarked tobacco products from the countries of the Arabian Peninsula to Russia. Illegal deliveries were made through a state of South-West Asia and one of the neighboring countries.

During the special operation, the defendant was detained red-handed in the city of Moscow while selling 40 tons of smuggled products and receiving US $800,000 for it. As a result of investigative actions and operational and investigative measures carried out in Moscow, the Altai Territory, Novosibirsk and Samara regions, two of his accomplices were detained.

During searches in the homes of the detainees, law enforcement officers seized more than 5.5 million rubles, proceeds from the illegal activities.

120 tons of contraband tobacco products with a market value of US $2.4 million were seized in the warehouses used by the defendants.

According to preliminary data, the damage to the budget of the Russian Federation in the form of unpaid excise taxes, customs payments and VAT exceeds 450 million rubles.

The investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Central Federal District instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 200.2, part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The alleged organizer and two of his accomplices have been charged with the alleged acts. The Khoroshevsky District Court in Moscow has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody against them.

Forensic examinations are currently being carried out, the results of which will make the base for the decision of instituting a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 194 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Measures are being taken aimed at identifying all participants in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.