“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against members of an illegal logger group accused of committing crimes under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It was preliminarily established that the group operated in the Chunsky District of the Irkutsk Region under the guidance of a local resident who was doing business in the forest industry. The company was engaged in logging, wood transporting, partial processing and exporting.

However, according to the investigation, to increase his income, the organizer of the group together with accomplices carried out illegal felling of trees on the site, where such activity without the appropriate permits was prohibited.

As a result of operational and investigative activities, the group members were detained in September 2019 by officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region in cooperation with the regional departments of the Russian Federal Security Service and the Rosgvardia.

Searches were carried out in the places where the defendants lived, in office premises, as well as at the bases and points, accepting, processing and shipping wood. Ten tractors, seven trucks, three SUVs, a bulldozer and a trailer of heavy vehicles were seized and placed in the parking lot. Chainsaws, radios, mobile phones, documentation and about 300 cubic meters of timber were also found.

In total, the volume of cut down forest stands exceeds 2,000 cubic meters. According to expert assessment, the damage caused to the forest fund of the Russian Federation exceeded 5 million rubles.

Within the framework of the criminal investigation there were carried out 12 forensic studies. About 40 people were interrogated as witnesses, and the criminal case materials made 34 volumes.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Chunsky District Court of the Irkutsk Region for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.