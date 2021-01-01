Honorable colleagues, dear veterans!

I congratulate you sincerely on the Day of the Veteran of the Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the 30th anniversary of the veteran organization of the Russian MIA!

Serving the Fatherland and the people, fighting crime, strengthening the rule of law and order have become for you the work of your life.

The rich practical experience of veterans is invariably in demand in solving the responsible tasks set for the Ministry. The contribution of veteran associations to the education of the younger generation of police officers, the preservation and enhancement of the best professional traditions deserves a high assessment.

I thank you for many years of selfless work, dedication to service and loyalty to moral principles.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish you, your family and friends good health, longevity, happiness and well-being!

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation

V.A. Kolokoltsev