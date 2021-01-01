The MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration held a meeting of the Presidium of the Departmental Public Council chaired by Anatoly Kucherena.

During the event, the draft federal law “On the conditions for entry (exit) and stay (residence) in the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and stateless persons” was considered.

The discussion was attended by the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, Police Lieutenant-General Valentina Kazakova, members of the Public Council, as well as the heads of the units of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration.

Among the main approaches outlined in the bill, it is planned to introduce for foreign nationals who are acquiring the status of long-term stay in the territory of the Russian Federation, a single document with an electronic information carrier (ID-card), confirming their identity in the territory of the Russian Federation.

“The draft federal law under consideration is intended to cover the most important areas of the migration policy. It will allow to build an effective and controlled model of the relationship between the subjects of migration relations, certainly in the interests of the Russian Federation,” Valentina Kazakova said.

As a result of the discussion, the draft federal law was unanimously approved by the participants of the meeting.

“The problems that were discussed today were referring to improvement of the directions, which raise a lot of questions on the part of the foreign citizens themselves, for whom it is often very difficult to understand everything. The proposals we have heard are aimed at improving the quality of the work of migration units, as well as simplifying a number of procedures existing today,” noted Anatoly Kucherena.

At the end of the event, the results of the All-Russian competition among public councils with the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA for 2020 were announced. The results are available here.