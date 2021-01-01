“Officers of the MIA of Russia Linear Administration in the Sheremetyevo Airport with the participation of the NCB of Interpol of the Russian MIA detained a Russian citizen, Roman Chichilanov, deported from the United States. He is charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm by using an object as a weapon.

According to investigators, in December 2015 in the city of Langepas, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, the defendant, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, stabbed his random acquaintance with a kitchen knife.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Langepas have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The defendant escaped from the investigation and in June 2016 was put on the international wanted list through Interpol channels. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for him in absentia.

In 2019, Roman Chichilanov was detained by American law enforcement officers in the city of New York. The defendant was deported by the competent U.S. authorities and today at Sheremetyevo International Airport named after A.S. Pushkin he was detained by the Russian police," said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.