“The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against 6 active members of a criminal community accused of committing crimes under articles 158, 159, 174.1, 191.1 and 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It has been established that between 2015 and 2018, the offenders carried out illegal logging on areas located on agricultural land of undivided state property. They took advantage of the fact that the plantations were not listed in the forest fund and their legal status was undefined.

In addition, the defendants entered into contracts with agricultural enterprises of the Vologda Region to clear farmland from wood and shrubs. Instead of those works, however, the defendants were actually cutting down trees.

The illegal scheme was revealed and suppressed by operatives of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region together with colleagues from the Cherepovetsky District with the participation of officers of the regional department of the FSB of Russia.

According to preliminary data, the offenders managed to illegally harvest and steal more than 138,000 cubic meters of wood. The amount of legalized funds from the sale of criminally obtained property amounted to more than 60.7 million rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Cherepovetsky District Court of the Vologda Region for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.