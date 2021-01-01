“The Investigative Department of the Russian MIA, operationally supported by the “K” Administration of the Russian MIA, with the participation of the expert community and in cooperation with German law enforcement agencies, is investigating a criminal case of the theft of money from the bank accounts of Russian commercial companies by members of an organized group of hackers.

According to investigators, between March and December 2018, five residents of Orel Region, the cities of Kurgan, Novosibirsk and St. Petersburg, as well as their accomplices, spread malicious software on the Internet. Having gained access to the computers of a number of Russian commercial companies and the possibility to remotely control the banking services installed on them, the offenders stole more than 15 million rubles. In doing so, they used anonymous services for message exchange and other means of ensuring secrecy.

The investigation is conducted by a specialized unit for the investigation of particularly important crimes against property committed using information and telecommunications technologies of the Department for Investigation of Organized Criminal Activities of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA.

Criminal cases against three accomplices accused of crimes under part two of Article 273 (3 episodes), part three of Article 272 (3 episodes), part four of Article 159.6 (3 episodes) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, have been sent to courts for consideration on the merits.

The other day, while trying to get to the city of Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic, another defendant was detained. He has now also been charged with the alleged acts and has been remanded in custody. The preliminary investigation into other members of the group continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.