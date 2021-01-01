“Operators of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Moscow Region detained six members of the group, suspected of kidnapping a person for mercenary motives.

Preliminarily it was established that in March this year the offenders broke into a dormitory room in the suburban village of Novoivanovskoye, where at that time there was a citizen of one of the Central Asian countries. Threatening with a knife and using physical force, they led the man outside and took him to the Krasnodar Territory in a car. From there, the suspects contacted the father of the abducted person and demanded that he gave them 1.2 million rubles for the release of his son and the preservation of his life.

Over the next three days, the accomplices systematically tortured the man, and then released him to collect the required amount of money.

As a result of operational-search activities the police in collaboration with the Rosgvardia detained six suspects simultaneously at the places of their residence. They were natives of one of the Asian states.

The Investigation Division for the city of Odintsovo of the GA for Investigation for the Moscow Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the detainees.

According to available information, the defendants may also be involved in thefts from apartments and private homes in Moscow and the Moscow Region. The necessary measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.