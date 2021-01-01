“Today, officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Russian MIA, with the assistance of the Russian FPS, carried out the extradition from the Federal Republic of Germany of a citizen of the Russian Federation Aleksandr Veliky, accused of committing crimes under paragraphs “a, b” of part 4 of Article 162, part 3 of Article 127 and part 3 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to available information, in November 2013, the offenders carried out a robbery attack on collectors in the Leningrad Region. Threatening with arms, they stole about 140 million rubles belonging to one of the banks.

In July 2018, the accomplices in clothes with the symbols of a law enforcement agency broke into the office of a credit consumer cooperative in Moscow. Threatening violence against the company's employees and illegally holding them in detention, the offenders stole about 10 million rubles, and then fled.

In June 2020, on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow, one of the group participants was put on the international wanted list. The following month he was detained in Germany.

In agreement with competent authorities of this country and on the basis of the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, a decision to extradite the defendant was made,” said the Spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.