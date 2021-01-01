The MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novorossiysk received a letter from a German resident expressing gratitude to the chief of the criminal investigation division of the Police for the Tsentralny District, Lieutenant-Colonel of the police Yevgeny Dzhulay, for his expedient and professional actions in searching for her relatives.

In January 2021, the woman contacted the police and reported that she had lost contact with her sister and niece lived in Novorossiysk. For a long time, she was unsuccessfully trying to find the missing relatives on her own.

As a result of the search operations aimed at establishing the whereabouts of the women, the operative of criminal investigation unit of the Police Division for the Tsentralny District, Police Major Alevtina Kuvshinova, promptly made the necessary requests, took the initiative and found the data on the missing relatives.

As it turned out, the women changed their place of residence and lost contact information during the move. They learned from Alevtina Yuryevna that they were looked for. The women were incredibly happy to be reunited with their foreign relative, immediately established the contact and thanked the police for their help.