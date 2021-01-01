Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Belorechensky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a local woman on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal logging of forest plantations”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, without permits, organized the illegal cutting 174 trees of maple, lime and pear. The total damage amounted to about 700,000 rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for her.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Belorechensky District collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.