Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh revealed a fact of property damage on an especially large scale caused through abuse of trust by the director of one of the management companies of the regional center

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the 51-year-old defendant and an utility service provider had entered into a contract, according to which one organization provided services of thermal energy supply for heating and hot water, and the other paid for them. As a result, between December 2019 and November 2020, the offender, using his powers, did not transfer to the utility company more than 3 million 700 thousand rubles, received from the population for the services provided, and disposed of the money for the unintended purpose.

A criminal case has been instituted against the suspect by the investigative unit for organized crime of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 165 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing property damage by deception or abuse of trust”.

For committing this unlawful act the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.