A local woman applied to the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city Primorsko-Akhtarsky District with a statement about the theft of cash. The woman explained to the police that, having checked her bank account, she found a number of money write-offs totaling about 400,000 rubles.

As a result of the operative-search activities using special technical means, law enforcement officers have established the identity and whereabouts of the suspect. The 35-year-old relative of the victim was detained by law enforcement officers at her place of residence and taken to the police division for further investigation.

It was established that the offender with the permission of the victim took her bank card for temporary use. Using a mobile application, the woman tied the card to her phone, gaining access to the complainant's accounts. The suspect then for two months stole the victim's money through non-cash transfers and disposed of it at her discretion.

Currently the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Primorsko-Akhtarsky District have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of the crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the woman.