Meeting of experts of the MIAs (Police) of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held in Moscow. Proposals to the draft agenda of the next meeting of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of CIS member states became the topic of discussion. This event is planned to be held in October 2021 in Armenia.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Police of the Republic of Armenia, the Ministries of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Moldova, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan took part in the expert group's work.

The meeting was opened by the Director of the Bureau for the Coordination of Combating Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Crimes in the CIS member states, Lieutenant General of the Police Oleg Konovalov.

The event was held in a constructive business environment. The preliminary draft agenda coordinated by the experts included issues related to the current areas of joint activities of the competent bodies of the interacting states. First of all, - various aspects of improving the mechanism for the exchange of information in the field of security and law&order.

It has been proposed to pay special attention to international coordination of countering cyber fraud and other high-tech crimes. Also, at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of CIS member states, it is planned to discuss the fight against the involvement of minors in the Internet groups of destructive orientation.