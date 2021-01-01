“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region have completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against the organizer of an armed group. He is charged with committing a crime under Articles 162, 209 and 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Five members of the gang were detained by criminal investigators on suspicion of armed raids on jewelry stores and post offices between 2011 and 2014. The total material damage caused amounted to about 17.5 million rubles.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a native of the Republic of Tatarstan was the leader of the armed group. It was found out that in 2015 he was sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tatarstan for previous crimes.

According to the investigation, the citizen involved into the illicit activities three residents of the Vsevolozhsky District of the Leningrad Region and a woman from Kazan. It is noteworthy that at that moment the woman was already wanted by the police for the theft of 11 million rubles from the Kazan branch of a commercial bank, where she had worked as a cashier.

In addition, the organizer of the gang provided the accomplices with firearms, which they used in the attacks: a sawed-off smooth-bore hunting rifle and two revolvers.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the St. Petersburg City Court for consideration on the merits,” said the Spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.