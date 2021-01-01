“The Operativists of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control in cooperation with colleagues from the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, detained a suspect in attempted sale of narcotic drugs on an especially large scale.

According to preliminary data, a citizen of one of the neighboring countries was engaged in drug trafficking in Moscow and the Moscow Region. The man received large batches of drugs, and then repacked it into smaller ones for subsequent contactless sale.

“As a result of operational search measures, the offender was detained in Moscow near one of the houses on Shipilovskaya Street. The police found with him six bundles of powdered substance. According to the results of chemical analysis, the seized powder is heroin with a total mass of more than 540 grams.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zyablikovo District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under articles 30 and 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Later, during a search of the suspect's temporary residence, the police found in the kitchen cache more than 3.8 kilograms of heroin as well as electronic scales and packaging material. The total value of drugs seized from illicit trafficking is about 12 million rubles at black market prices.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against the suspect. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.