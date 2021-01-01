The investigator of the St. Petersburg linear Division on Water Transport of the MIA of Russia completed the investigation of the criminal case against two residents of the city of Vyborg in the Leningrad Region, accused of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, “Illegal extraction (catching) of aquatic biological resources”.

It has been established that amateur-fishermen aged 39 and 46 years, being in the waters of the river Peschanaya, Leningrad Region, carried out the catching of lampreys on the migration routes to the places of its spawning.

During the period of illegal fishing, the offenders extracted 46 specimens of the fish from the river. By their actions, the poachers caused a damage to the country's aquatic biological resources totaling more than 500,000 rubles.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to five years.