Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tbilissky District completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against a 45-year old visitor on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being an employee of a credit and financial institution, for several months under the guise of paying insurance on newly issued loans, transferred money from the bank accounts of customers to cards that were in her possession.

As a result of the unlawful activities of the offender, 19 victims suffered a damage totaling over 110,000 rubles. The woman disposed of the stolen funds at her discretion.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the offender.