The investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 159.5 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The investigation found that between March 2018 and August 2020, a group of persons, engaged in car insurance fraud, operated in the territory of Penza. It included at least six residents of Penza born in 1999-2000, two of whom had previously been criminally prosecuted.

The defendants in the criminal case simulated traffic accidents, involving their personal cars with already existing mechanical damage, without factual committing of a traffic accident. For this purpose, they used old foreign-made cars 10-15 years ago, as well as cars of domestic production. After the traffic accident, the offenders called the traffic accident commissioners or made “europrotocols” themselves. Then, either in person or with the help of legal entities with which concession contracts were concluded, they applied for insurance payments to insurance companies. The investigation found that the defendants were involved in the commission of at least 10 such offences.

The proceeds were divided among the offenders, who then spent them on personal needs.

The scam was uncovered in the course of monitoring when it was found that the same people were listed as recipients. The total damage amounted to nearly 750 thousand rubles.

The results of autotechnical studies showed that mechanical damage allegedly caused by the accident could not be formed under the stated circumstances of the accident.

With respect to the offenders a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, the investigation of the criminal case is ongoing, the accomplices in the indicated crimes are being established.