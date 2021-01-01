“Officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, in cooperation with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District, supported by the special unit “Grom”, suppressed the activities of the group, whose members were suspected of attempted sale of synthetic drugs on a particularly large scale.

According to available information, five citizens of the Republic of Ukraine in February of this year rented a house in the Moscow Region and brought special equipment, as well as various chemicals for the synthesis of the drug. The products produced in the clandestine workshop were supposedly sold in large batches with the help of caches arranged in the forest.

In the premises, the police found more than a hundred kilograms of powdered substance in various containers, electronic scales, plastic and metal canisters with liquid, as well as a reactor intended for chemical synthesis.

The study confirmed that some of the powder seized was a drug called mephedrone, weighing more than 33 kilograms. The remaining substance will be sent for examination during the preliminary investigation.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Currently, all the circumstances of the incident are being established, investigative actions and operational and investigative measures aimed at detaining the alleged accomplices in the illegal activities are being carried out,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.