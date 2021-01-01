“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption, in cooperation with colleagues from the Belgorod Region and the Volgograd Region, suppressed the activities of sellers of dental materials. They are suspected of large-scale sale of falsified medical products committed by a group of persons under preliminary agreement.

According to the operativists, illegally produced products were stored in warehouses located in the city of Volgograd. Large wholesale lots were sold in the city of Moscow, the Belgorod and Volgograd regions, as well as in the Republic of Kalmykia.

Police and investigators have approved the facts of sale of 320 syringes with dental restoration material and 235 vials with dental adhesive. Medical products were marked with the trademark of a well-known foreign manufacturer. However, according to experts, their contents do not correspond to the original samples of drugs produced by the original manufacturer.

The Investigative Committee departments for the Belgorod and Volgograd Region instituted criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 238.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to two suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct, and with respect to another one - in the form of house arrest.

During searches in the homes of the defendants, as well as several office premises, more than 800 units of illegally produced sealing materials, printing sketches for the production of packaging, cash in the amount of 3.5 million rubles, as well as other items and documents of evidentiary importance were found and seized.

Police are carrying out operational and search measures aimed at removing counterfeit products from circulation and establishing the place of its manufacture,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.