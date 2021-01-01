“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Turgumbaev met in Moscow,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

The Chief of the Russian MIA noted the effectiveness of cooperation between the ministries in all areas of operational and service activities at the bilateral level and in multilateral formats.

The Russian Minister praised the participation of Kazakhstan's partners in the work of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of CIS member states and confirmed the relevance of the issues they had proposed for discussion at the upcoming meeting of the Council.

As of today’s environment, especially related to the spread of COVID-19, adjustments have been made to the forms of international interaction. Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that the Russian MIA had a technical capability to hold the next meeting of the Joint Board of the Ministries of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation using remote technologies. However, the final decision on the format of the event will be taken with account of the prevailing sanitary and epidemiological situation.

The minister invited his foreign colleagues to participate in the next stage of the interstate operational and preventive operation “Rozysk” (Detection).

In addition, Vladimir Kolokoltsev expressed the readiness of the Russian MIA to provide further assistance to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of staff training on the basis of departmental educational institutions as part of advanced training courses, including those on the topic of countering crimes in the field of IT technologies and information security.