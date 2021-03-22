On March 22, 2021, a car with citizens born in 1996 and 1999 was stopped by a Road Patrol Service in the town of Noyabrsk.
During the examination of the vehicle, police found and seized a package containing a substance believed to be a narcotic, zip packets, tape and scales to measure small masses.
According to the expert conclusion, the substance seized from young people was a synthetic drug, the weight of which was more than 500 grams.
The offenders intended to sell this drug in the town of Noyabrsk by contact-less method - through an online store.
The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Noyabrsk prosecuted the fact under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal production, sale or transportation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogs in a large amount”.
Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees. They may be sentenced to a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 20 years.
