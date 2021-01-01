An 85-year-old local woman applied to the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Kislovodsk with a statement on fraud committed against her.

During the investigation it was established that the pensioner was approached by an acquaintance who informed the elderly woman that he was in a difficult financial situation. He asked to borrow a large sum of money, allegedly for paperwork and purchase of medicines for treatment.

They did not draw up formal contracts, but discussed all the terms orally. The misguided elderly woman gave a loan of 5.5 million rubles to the citizen.

However, the borrower did not repay the debt within the agreed time, stopped answering calls, and then even informed her that he did not intend to return the money.

During the operational activities the police established the whereabouts of the offender. The 32-year-old local resident was taken to the city's internal affairs division. The citizen confessed and explained that all the money was lost in an online casino.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Kislovodsk prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.