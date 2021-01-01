Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Serpukhovskoye” detained members of the group, suspected of serial fraud.

It is established that one of the offenders, dialing random phone numbers, called a 73-year-old local resident and, posing as a law enforcement officer, reported that her relative was the culprit of a traffic accident, as a result of which a girl was injured. Then her son allegedly joined the conversation, and asked to hand over to the guards of law and order about 700,000 rubles for the decision of non-prosecuting him. The pensioner replied that she did not have such money, then the caller asked to hand over at least a part and write a receipt for payment of monetary compensation to relatives of the victim. The misguided elderly woman agreed to the terms of the scams and handed them 140,000 rubles and the obligation.

On this fact a criminal investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code (“Fraud”).

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers established and, with the support of the Rosgvardia, detained the suspects of committing the unlawful act at their places of temporary residence. Those turned to be three residents of a CIS country aged from 35 to 42.

There is reason to believe that the group members have been involved in two other similar crimes against two locals, aged 73 and 75. The total amount of the damage was about 350 thousand rubles.

The Serpukhov City Court selected for the detainees a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody.

Currently the police take further steps aimed at establishing the involvement of the defendants in other episodes of the illegal activities.