It was preliminarily established that four men and a woman for the purpose of illegal theft of money from insurance companies staged traffic accidents involving cars, that is, organized the illegal occurrence of insurance cases.

To implement the criminal scheme, the organizer - a resident of Abakan, born in 1993, thought through the circumstances of the car accident and agreed with his friends - the rest of the group - the time and place of staging the accident.

In order to obtain the maximum amount of insurance, the mechanical damage to the affected car had to be quite serious and raise no suspicion.

To achieve that, the organizer used a well-known scheme, applying its variations. So, in one of the incidents, the offender was moving on the road in his car behind the truck. Stopping at a traffic light, the following him car driven by his accomplice who allegedly failed in keeping a safe distance, hit the organizer's vehicle, and the vehicle - pushed forward by the power of the collision - hit the truck.

In total, five citizens staged three car accidents, stealing more than 600,000 rubles from insurance companies.

As a result of the operational and investigative measures, the suspects of unlawful acts were detained by operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Khakassia.

Criminal cases have been instituted against the defendants by the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Abakan on the grounds of crimes under part 2 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. As part of the investigation of the criminal case, a set of investigative actions to establish the circumstances of the committed crimes will be carried out.

According to preliminary data, the suspects are involved in three illegal acts in Abakan, two of which were committed in 2017 and one in 2020.

The maximum sanction of this article presumes a punishment for the offenders in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.