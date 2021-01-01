“Operators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Troitsky” of the city of Moscow together with colleagues from the Internal Affairs Administration for the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts of the city of Moscow detained four citizens of one of the neighboring countries. They are suspected of fraud committed against the pensioner.

An elderly resident of the capital contacted the police. She said that near the pharmacy she was met by unknown women who convinced her that her illnesses were related to the induced spell and evil eye.

One of the strangers offered to remove the spell, and the elderly woman led her to her apartment. The guest stated that she had carried out a rite of purification, but for its completion it was necessary to put in a plastic bag and take out into the street all the money and jewelry available in the house. The victim complied with the request and, having come out of the house entrance together with the woman, handed her the plastic bag. Taking advantage of the moment, the offender discreetly stole jewelry and money, and then returned to the woman the bag with sliced paper inside. When back home, the pensioner discovered the loss. The total material damage exceeded 300 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational search activities in the Urban District of Podolsk in the Moscow Region, the police detained the suspect and three of her alleged accomplices. During the search of the defendants' temporary residence, the stolen money and valuables were seized. After the necessary investigative actions, they will be returned to their rightful owner.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Troitsky” of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case against the suspects on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

There is reason to believe that the detainees could be involved in similar crimes committed in Moscow and the Moscow Region,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.