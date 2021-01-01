“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region, together with colleagues from the regional Department of the Russian FSB and the Astrakhan Customs, have suppressed the activities of the group, whose members are suspected of producing alcohol products that do not meet safety requirements.

According to preliminary data, the offenders produced and sold adulterated alcohol products in the Astrakhan Region. They bottled alcohol-containing liquid and pasted labels with images of famous world and domestic trademarks. The production line was located in rented garage boxes in the city of Astrakhan.

It has now been established that the goods sold by the suspects contained ethylacetate and posed a danger to consumers.

The Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia Administration in the Astrakhan Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational and search activities, five local residents - the alleged organizer and active members of the group - were detained by the police with the participation of the Rosgvardia on suspicion of unlawful activities. For four of them the court applied a restraining measure of remand in custody and for one more - a house arrest.

Fifteen searches were carried out in the places where the defendants lived, in rented garages, as well as in a retail outlet in one of the wholesale markets of the Leninsky District. More than 4.7 thousand liters of products made from substandard raw materials and more than a thousand liters of alcohol were seized. Three thousand bottles of various volumes, corks, labels and excise stamps with signs of counterfeiting were found. In addition, more than 3,000 packs of cigarettes, allegedly counterfeit, have been sent for examination,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.