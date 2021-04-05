On April 5, 2021, Federal Law No. 60-FZ “On the adoption of the Charter of the International Organization for Migration by the Russian Federation” (the Charter) was issued.

For reference: The International Organization for Migration (hereinafter - the Organization) is an intergovernmental structure specializing in migration issues.

The purpose of the Charter adoption by the Russian Federation is to join the organization as a full member. At the moment, the Russian Federation has the observer status (in 1992, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Organization, and since 27 May 1992, Russia has been granted the observer status in the Organization).

The Charter defines the legal status of the Organization, its objectives and functions, the structure and competence of its bodies, the rights and responsibilities of Member States, and the financial framework of its activities.