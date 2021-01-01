The Deputy Chief of the Division of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Khabarovsk, Lieutenant-Colonel of the Justice Yuri Linkov, and the Chief of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Police Division No. 1 for the city of Perm, Lt. Col. Mikhail Ovchinnikov, in the capability of police advisers, joined the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei (UNISFA).

The Abyei District is a disputed area on the border of North and South Sudan. The only transport by which you can get to its territory is a UN helicopter.

There is no official police in Abyei, the local voluntary people's squads act as a police. The UNISFA peacekeeping force was established in 2011 to monitor the fires, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and protect the civilian population. One of the main principles of the mission is not to harm, not to undermine the trust of local residents, to make every effort to help the victims.

In addition to the two newly arrived Russian law enforcement officers, Lieutenant-Colonel of the Internal Service Natalia Emelyanova is working in the Abyei district under contract as an adviser on sexual and gender violence.