As part of checking the compliance of foreign citizens with the regime of stay in the territory of the Russian Federation, officers of the Russian MIA Division for the Urban District of Klin checked an apartment in one of the houses in Samodeyatelnaya Street.
It was found that the 36-year-old apartment owner registered 10 foreign nationals with the migration register, but did not provide them with temporary accommodation.
The inquirer of the Police Division instituted, a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises at the place of residence in the Russian Federation”.
With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.
