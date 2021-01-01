On March 30, 2021, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation registered an order of the Russian MIA No. 99 of March 2, 2021 “On amending the Administrative Regulations of the Ministry of internal Affairs of the Russian Federation on the provision of public services of issuing permits for the attraction and use of foreign workers, as well as work permits for foreign citizens and stateless persons, approved by the order of the Russian MIA of August 1, 2020 No. 541” (registration No. 6917, hereinafter - the Order, public service accordingly).

The order specifies an exhaustive list of documents necessary for provision of the public service.

According to the amendments made, copies of documents certifying the identity of foreign nationals and stateless persons, and recognized by the Russian Federation in this capacity, submitted by the employer for the issuance or extension of the work permit to a highly qualified professional, as well as to a foreign national sent to work for a foreign commercial organization in the Russian Federation, do not require a notarization.

As before, copies of other documents, without notarization, shall be presented along with the original.