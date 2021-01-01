“Criminal Investigation Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region detained a suspect in the theft of citizens’ money by fraud under the guise of providing services of repairing plastic windows.

It was preliminarily established that the offender hired several employees to carry out the illegal activities. For them, a communication scenario and an algorithm for working with clients were developed in advance. The defendant received personal data from open sources mostly.

Managers came to the pensioners' home and offered to carry out professional diagnostics of plastic windows. After inspecting the structure, they declared finding faults and offered repairs. At the same time, most of the workers themselves during the inspection disabled the window fittings.

Later, the alleged organizer created a call center to call potential customers and those who had already used the company's services. As a result, the latter were re-visited by representatives of the company, who allegedly checked the quality of the work performed. They reported that the previous specialists did not do their best in eliminating the defects, and offered to repair everything with a great discount.

In addition, for the sake of ensuring secrecy, the defendant regularly established new firms, registering them to the names of their acquaintances. Periodically, the location of the offices was also changed.

The Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search activities the police in collaboration with the Rosgvardia detained the suspect at the place of his residence. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Nine searches were carried out at various addresses in the city of Omsk. Documents and equipment of evidentiary importance for the criminal case were seized.

To date, it has been established that 28 citizens have been affected by the offender's actions. The total damage amounts is about to 1.4 million rubles. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.