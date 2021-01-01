“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of an organized group, whose members were suspected of insurance fraud.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders provided to one of the Moscow insurance companies forged documents about the occurrence of insurance cases in connection with allegedly occurred traffic accidents. For security purposes, the checking accounts of front persons whom the suspects had found in advance were specified for the transfer of insurance reimbursements. The money received was cashed and distributed among the defendants.

Thanks to the information provided by the security officers of the insurance company, as a result of operational search activities in the Moscow Region and Volgograd Region, the police, with the assistance of the Rosgvardia, detained the alleged organizer and five active members of the group.

The Inquiry unit of the IA Department for the North-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of offenses under Article 3 and Article 159.5 of the Russian Criminal Code. With regard to the group leader the court selected a prevention measure in the form of house arrest and the rest were on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

There is reason to believe that the detainees may be involved in committing 100 similar episodes of the fraudulent activity. According to preliminary estimates the total damage may exceed 30 million rubles.

Twenty searches of the places of actual residence of the suspects and of their office premises were carried out. Bank cards, computer equipment, forged seals, communication means and documents of evidentiary importance for criminal cases were found and seized.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.