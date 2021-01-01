“Today, accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS, Andrei Grigorov, who had been found guilty of attempted fraud and sentenced to 2 years and 8 months in prison, was extradited from Munich to Moscow.

According to the investigation, the offender agreed to exchange his car with a surcharge for another citizen's foreign-made car. The meeting took place in February 2017 near a hotel complex in the city of Novoaltaysk in the Altai Territory.

After inspecting the vehicles, the men agreed to the deal. The victim handed over a surcharge for the exchange of the car and signed a purchase and sale contract. After that, the second participant of the deal asked for the last ride in the car he earlier owned. He got into the foreign car and fled.

On the same day, the offender was detained by officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Barnaul and taken to the police division.

The investigators charged the defendant of the crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In connection with the failure to appear in the court, the man was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory. In January last year, the location of the offender was established. He was remanded in custody in the German prison of Ansbach for committing a crime in the territory of Germany.

The extradition took place at the Munich International Airport Franz-Josef Strauss,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.