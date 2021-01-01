The Investigation Division No. 1 of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kaluga has completed the investigation into the criminal case instituted on the grounds of the crime under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal sale of drugs committed on a particularly large scale”.

According to the case file, the defendant, a 21-year-old local resident, was detained by officers of the Drug Control Division during the implementation of operational measures. The operativists also found several caches, from which a total of more than 1 kilogram of narcotic drug N - methylephedron and shredded substance of plant origin, which was a narcotic - cannabis (marijuana) weighing at least 6.74 grams were seized.

According to law enforcement officers, the defendant, acting as a courier, purchased from third parties the prohibited substance, packaged in more than 300 bundles, which he later sold in smaller batches to drug-addicted citizens in the territory of the regional center. The citizen sent to the customer the information about the exact location of the caches through the messenger, receiving later a monetary reward.

In total, the defendant is charged with 8 episodes of the illegal activity.

Currently, the materials of the criminal case have been sent to Court for consideration and final decision.

Under current law, the offence carries a penalty of up to life imprisonment.