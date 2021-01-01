International scientific and practical forum has been launched at Siberian Law Institute of the Russian MIA. The forum will host the XXIV International Scientific and Practical Conference “Actual Problems of Crime Control: Theory and Practice Issues”, international scientific and practical seminars “Countering the Drug Threat at the Present Stage: Legal, Social and Humanitarian Aspects” and “Countering Drug Threat in Latin America and the Caribbean”, as well as the All-Russian Seminar “Operational and Investigative Counteraction to Drug Crime”.

Opening the plenary session of the scientific and practical conference, Chief of the Siberian Law Institute of the Russian MIA, Doctor of Law, Professor, Major General of the Police Dmitry Kim noted that the organizing committee of the scientific forum had received more than three hundred theses of reports from scientists and law enforcement officers, educational organizations of the Russian MIA, law schools of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Nicaragua, Peru and Russia.

The representation of Russian participants extends from Vladivostok to Kaliningrad and from Chukotka to Crimea, including more than forty constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The conference was greeted by Sergei Kosmachev, Major General of the Internal Service, Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, head of the Security Department of the Office of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Governor, Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Drug Commission of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Sergey Gaponov, Vice-Rector for Scientific Work of the Mogilev Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Ph.D. in History, Associate Professor Vladimir Borisenko.

Professor of the Department of Criminal Law and Criminology of the Educational Organization, Doctor of Law Associate Professor, Colonel of the Police Pavel Teplyashin, presented at the plenary session a report on the topic of “Criminological regularities of the drug situation in the region of responsibility of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization”.

Further, the conference continued its work in the format of sections “Problems of improving the professional training of law enforcement officers”, “General Law problems of legal regulation and practice of countering crime”, “Criminological and criminal law problems of countering crime”, “Procedural support of pre-trial and judicial proceedings in criminal cases”. The work of another section was devoted to the current problems of forensic work.

The forum has traditionally been popular with practitioners. This year, chiefs of drug control units from 57 regions of the Russian Federation took part in the work of the All-Russian seminar “Operational and Investigative Countering the Drug Crime”, which allowed to develop specific measures to counter drug crime with account of regional specifics.

For the first time, one of the seminars, “Countering Drug Threats in Latin America and the Caribbean”, was held at three venues: the Siberian Law Institute of the Russian MIA, the Training Center (branch) of the Siberian Law Institute of the Russian MIA in Managua (Republic of Nicaragua) and the Walter Mendoza Martinez Police Academy (Managua) in Russian and Spanish with the participation of representatives of competent authorities of foreign states.