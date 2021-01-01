“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Yuzhnoye-Butovo District of Moscow identified an offender posing as an employee of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate.

According to available information, the incident took place in the parking lot of the shopping center located on the Admiral Lazarev Street. A student of one of the Moscow universities was in his car when he was approached by a citizen in the form of a Road Patrol Service inspector. The unidentified man demanded to show the documents confirming the right to drive the vehicle and informed the young man that he had violated the rules of the road. He photographed the vehicle's registration plates and stated that administrative responsibility could be avoided. To that end, it was necessary to give him five bottles of beer and a bottle of cognac.

The student agreed to the conditions of a false traffic policeman in order to expose his illegal actions. At the appointed time, he arrived to the Venyovskaya Street and handed the attacker a bag of alcohol. After that he asked him to show a service certificate, but received a categorical refusal. The offender fled and the young man made a statement to the police.

As a result of the checks, the police identified the offender. He turned to be a 17-year-old resident of Moscow. Officers of the Division for Juvenile Affairs of the MIA of Russia Division for the Yuzhnoye-Butovo District of Moscow have drawn up against him protocols on administrative offenses under Articles 7.27.1 and 17.12 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The teenager has been registered with the preventive register,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.