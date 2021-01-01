“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Usolskiy” with the participation of the regional office of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation and the Prosecutor's Office of the city of Usolye-Sibirskoye, suppressed fraudulent actions with social benefits.

It was preliminarily established that, using her official position, a guardianship officer in collusion with the guardians prepared forged orders to withdraw money of orphans and children left without parental care. Those documents allowed the offenders to cash the accrued benefits to be issued to their wards after turning 18. At the same time, having received the money, the officer kept to herself and spent on personal needs about half of the amount.

According to the investigation, in this way the suspects disposed of money of at least 36 children aged between 4 and 15 years, causing them damage exceeding 25 million rubles.

Criminal proceedings into the facts were instituted by investigation bodies on the grounds of crimes stipulated by parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

During searches of office and residential premises, digital information carriers and documents of evidentiary importance were found.

House arrest has been selected as the preventive measure against the social worker. Thirteen of her accomplices, guardians, are under a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.